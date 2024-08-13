Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- An animal control deputy in Oregon plunged into a retention pond to rescue a fawn in danger of drowning.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office said on social media that personnel responded to a report of two fawns struggling in the water on a property along Deschutes Market Road and arrived to find one of the animals had been able to escape without assistance.

Advertisement

"The other fawn was struggling and beginning to panic," the post said.

Animal Control Deputy Treyton Plamondon distributed catch poles to deputies who attempted to lasso the deer, but it evaded their attempts.

"Believing the only viable solution to saving the fawn's life was to take a plunge, Animal Control Deputy Plamondon jumped into the pond and rescued the fawn," the post said. "The fawn was later released on the property away from the pond."