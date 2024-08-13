Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 13, 2024 / 1:29 PM

Leaky Brooklyn, N.Y., fire hydrant puddle transformed into viral goldfish pond

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The puddle around a leaky fire hydrant in a New York City neighborhood was converted into a makeshift goldfish pond -- and now some residents want to make it permanent.

The hydrant, located in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, has been dubbed the "Bed-Stuy Goldfish Pond" after resident Je-Quan Irving and his friends released goldfish into the puddle.

Advertisement

The pond has become a local landmark and a viral curiosity. Neighbors have come together to take care of the fish.

"Everybody takes a turn," neighbor Ken Garner told WNBC-TV. "Did you feed the fish? Did you check on the fish?"

The Department of Environmental Protection has repeatedly shut off the hydrant, but Irving and his friends reopened it to ensure the fish didn't lose their home.

"It's imperative that our DEP operations team be allowed to fix the hydrant. There are real safety concerns with damaged or leaking hydrants; it can impact the availability of water for fire emergencies, and it can impact water pressure and cause supply issues for the neighborhood. We love goldfish also, but we know there is a better home for them than on a sidewalk," the DEP said in a statement.

Advertisement

Fish-loving neighbors started a GoFundMe to raise money to give the goldfish a permanent outdoor home in the neighborhood. The crowdfunding page says the money will be used for fish food and a ventilation system to keep the water fish-friendly year-round.

Floyd Washington, who worked with Irving to create the goldfish habitat, said contingency plans have been made to distribute the goldfish among neighborhood children if the city has it shut down permanently.

"We understand that in case of an emergency that the fire hydrant might have to be used, but we try to keep it low. That way the fish is good," Washington told CBS News.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hurricane Debby leads to discovery of WWII-era message in a bottle
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A Florida woman cleaning up debris washed ashore by Hurricane Debby made an unexpected discovery -- a message in a bottle dating back to World War II.
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Odd News // 1 hour ago
California kayakers' great white shark encounter caught on camera
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- A pair of California kayakers were followed for several minutes by what appeared to be a 13-to-14-foot great white shark -- and the encounter was caught on camera.
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A teacher at a California school was preparing for the upcoming start of the school year when her classroom was visited by an intellectually curious black bear.
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lottery ticket's colors inspire player's $4 million win
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said the eye-catching colors of a scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $4 million prize.
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Utility company officials said a power outage affecting about 11,700 customers in Virginia was caused by a snake.
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican state of Tlaxcala earned a Guinness World Record by serving up more than 30,000 basket tacos in 186 different flavors.
Escaped tortoise travels 3 miles to Arizona highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped tortoise travels 3 miles to Arizona highway
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A well-traveled tortoise that escaped from an Arizona ranch was returned home after being found attempting to cross a busy interstate 3 miles from home.
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Odd News // 3 days ago
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for an alligator caught on camera taking a swim in Lake Erie.
Kangaroo escapes from prison in Czech Republic
Odd News // 3 days ago
Kangaroo escapes from prison in Czech Republic
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic are on the trail of an unusual fugitive that escaped from a prison near Prague: a kangaroo.
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Odd News // 3 days ago
Two newborn patas monkeys being hand-raised at New York zoo
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A New York zoo announced the births of two patas monkeys -- half-sisters -- who are now being hand-raised by keepers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Virginia power outage for 11,700 customers blamed on snake
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Bear wanders into California teacher's classroom
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Trappers hunting for alligator in Lake Erie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement