Aug. 13 (UPI) -- The puddle around a leaky fire hydrant in a New York City neighborhood was converted into a makeshift goldfish pond -- and now some residents want to make it permanent.

The hydrant, located in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn, has been dubbed the "Bed-Stuy Goldfish Pond" after resident Je-Quan Irving and his friends released goldfish into the puddle.

The pond has become a local landmark and a viral curiosity. Neighbors have come together to take care of the fish.

"Everybody takes a turn," neighbor Ken Garner told WNBC-TV. "Did you feed the fish? Did you check on the fish?"

The Department of Environmental Protection has repeatedly shut off the hydrant, but Irving and his friends reopened it to ensure the fish didn't lose their home.

"It's imperative that our DEP operations team be allowed to fix the hydrant. There are real safety concerns with damaged or leaking hydrants; it can impact the availability of water for fire emergencies, and it can impact water pressure and cause supply issues for the neighborhood. We love goldfish also, but we know there is a better home for them than on a sidewalk," the DEP said in a statement.

Fish-loving neighbors started a GoFundMe to raise money to give the goldfish a permanent outdoor home in the neighborhood. The crowdfunding page says the money will be used for fish food and a ventilation system to keep the water fish-friendly year-round.

Floyd Washington, who worked with Irving to create the goldfish habitat, said contingency plans have been made to distribute the goldfish among neighborhood children if the city has it shut down permanently.

"We understand that in case of an emergency that the fire hydrant might have to be used, but we try to keep it low. That way the fish is good," Washington told CBS News.