Aug. 12, 2024 / 1:15 PM

Mexican state breaks world record with 186 varieties of basket taco

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- The Mexican state of Tlaxcala earned a Guinness World Record by serving up more than 30,000 basket tacos in 186 different flavors.

The state gathered more than 150 taco chefs from the city of Nativitas to assemble and serve the tacos during a Sunday event at the Paseo de la Reforma in Mexico City.

Tlaxcala Gov. Lorena Cuéllar announced on social media that the event set a new Guinness World Record for the most varieties of basket tacos served in one location.

The tacos included varieties such as potato, pork rinds, beans and adobo, as well as creative combinations including potato with sausage and cactus.

"This recognition positions Tlaxcala on the international stage as a gastronomic, tourist and cultural destination," the state's government wrote on Facebook.

Tlaxcala previously earned a Guinness World Record for the longest sawdust carpet, which measured 12,924 feet and 11.50 inches long.

