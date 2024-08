Rachel Sadler said she bought a scratch-off lottery ticket because she liked the colors and ended up winning $4 million. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said the eye-catching colors of a scratch-off lottery ticket led to her winning a $4 million prize. Rachel Sadler of Lincolnton told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she took a chance on a $30 Supreme 7s ticket at the Save Mart on East Main Street in Lincolnton. Advertisement

"It was my first time buying that ticket," she said. "I guess I just liked the blue and white color."

Sadler said she was stunned when she scratched off the $4 million top prize.

"I think I'm still in a state of shock," she said.

Sadler said she immediately knew what she would do with her prize.

"I've got a bunch of grandkids," she said. "I want to make sure they have a nice future."