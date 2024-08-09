Trending
Aug. 9, 2024 / 3:43 PM

'Last minute' decision leads Michigan man to lottery jackpot

By Ben Hooper
Matthew Russell said a "last minute" decision to stop for a lottery ticket earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Matthew Russell said a "last minute" decision to stop for a lottery ticket earned him a prize of $25,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said a split-second decision to buy a lottery ticket led to his winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life.

Matthew Russell, 57, of Fenton, told Michigan Lottery officials he hadn't originally intended to stop at Hartland AC Holdings LLC, where he ended up buying his ticket for the June 30 Lucky for Life drawing.

"I wasn't going to play Lucky for Life that day, but I was driving by the store on my way home and decided at the last minute to stop and buy a ticket," Russell said. "The next day, I called the Michigan Lottery's winning number hotline, and when all my numbers were read off, I shouted: 'Heck yeah!' I instantly felt numb, and I still do weeks later."

Russell's good fortune was hailed by Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli.

"Part of what makes playing lottery games fun is never knowing when or where you might buy a big winner," Shkreli said. "Just like Matthew found out, making a last-minute stop on a whim can lead to a life-changing win. Congratulations to Matthew on his big win!"

Russell said his winnings will give him a nice financial cushion for retirement.

