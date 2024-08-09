Trending
Odd News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 11:09 AM

N.J. man plays 'World of Warcraft' for 78 hours, 30 minutes

By Ben Hooper
Justin O'Donnell broke a Guinness World Record by playing "World of Warcraft" for 78 hours and 30 minutes. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man put his insomnia to good use by playing World of Warcraft for more than 78 hours, breaking two world records in the process.

Justin O'Donnell, a Marine Corps veteran, logged into the massively multiplayer online role-playing game and played for 78 hours and 30 minutes.

O'Donnell was allowed a 5-minute break each hour, but he used his rest time to eat and play with his dogs rather than sleep.

He finished his 78-hour, 30-minute gaming session with 80 minutes of unused rest time.

"I got physically tired, not so much mentally. I don't suffer from a lot of the typical issues when I'm awake for so long, like lethargy and hearing things. Some people start to slur their words and might even be mistaken for intoxicated -- I typically don't get any of that," he told Guinness World Records.

His gaming marathon broke the record for the longest video game marathon playing World of Warcraft, which previously stood at 59 hours and 20 minutes.

He also took the record for the longest video game marathon playing an MMORPG.

