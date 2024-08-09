Kangaroo escapes prison in Czech Republic

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Police in the Czech Republic are on the trail of an unusual fugitive that escaped from a prison near Prague: a kangaroo.

Authorities said two kangaroos escaped Saturday from the jail in Jiřice, southeast of the capital, but one of the marsupials later returned on its own.

Prison representative Marketa Prunerová said the other kangaroo remains on the loose days later, and police are searching the area.

Prunerová urged members of the public not to attempt to approach the kangaroo, and to instead contact police if it is spotted.

The prison is home to other animals including rabbits, llamas and roosters. They are part of a prison program that allows prisoners nearing the ends of their terms to learn skills including farming and animal husbandry as a form of therapy.