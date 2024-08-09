Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities and animal rescuers in Pennsylvania are on the hunt for an alligator caught on camera taking a swim in Lake Erie.

A video posted to Facebook by Stina Roach shows what she estimated to be a 4-5-foot-long alligator swimming in the lake.

Jayson Olsen from Siren's Nest of Exotic Rescue, who is among the rescuers attempting to locate the gator, said he believes he found some tracks left by the reptile.

The Erie Port Authority is also on the hunt for the reptile.

"This has been very unique for us," Erie Port Authority Executive Director Julie Slomski told Erie News Now. "We're taking this very seriously and our team is being very, very diligent just to make sure we are keeping everyone safe."

Trisha Volz, host of the Erie Reptile Expo, said the gator is likely a pet that was abandoned by its owner.

"What they did throwing it in the lake is absolutely uncalled for," Volz said. "That is not the place for the alligator and that is one thing we do at the expos, if something gets too big or you can't handle it, or you don't want it anymore, we don't judge. We will take it back and we will find the proper home for it."