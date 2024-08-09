Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 9, 2024 / 1:13 PM

David Rush breaks 15 Guinness World Records in one day

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush visited Guinness World Records headquarters in London and broke 15 records in a single day.

Rush, who is on a quest to hold the most concurrent world records, started his record-breaking marathon by taking 198 bites out of three apples while juggling the fruits for one minute.

Advertisement

Rush next tackled the fastest time to bounce a table tennis ball on two bottle caps ten times using alternate hands, managing the feat in 2.09 seconds.

His other records featuring table tennis balls were the most table tennis balls bounced against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds, 47; the most hits of a table tennis ball against a wall in one minute, 398;

and the most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual), 16.

His other records for the day included the most touches of a baseball with alternating sides of the hand in 30 seconds, 125; most behind-the-back basketball passes against a wall in 30 seconds, 38; most juggling catches of a bowling ball and two balls on a balance board in one minute, 243; and most juggling tricks in one minute with three balls, 49.

Advertisement

Rush finished off his marathon with the fastest time to fold and throw a paper aircraft, 5.12 seconds; most chopsticks thrown at a target in one minute, 29; most T-shirts put on in 30 seconds (individual), 20; fastest time to stack 10 toilet paper rolls (one hand), 5.38 seconds; most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds, 5,100 milliliters; and fastest time to drink one liter of lime juice through a straw, 13.99 seconds.

Rush is on a mission to hold the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, a distinction that currently belongs to Italian Silvio Sabba with 180. He is now in the process of confirming whether he has indeed overtaken Sabba.

Read More

Latest Headlines

N.J. man plays 'World of Warcraft' for 78 hours, 30 minutes
Odd News // 2 hours ago
N.J. man plays 'World of Warcraft' for 78 hours, 30 minutes
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man put his insomnia to good use by playing "World of Warcraft" for more than 78 hours, breaking two world records in the process.
Texas firefighters free stuck kitten from outdoor drain
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Texas firefighters free stuck kitten from outdoor drain
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers teamed up in Texas to rescue a kitten trapped in an outdoor drain.
Man wins lottery jackpot one day after missing by single number
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man wins lottery jackpot one day after missing by single number
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who was one digit away from winning a Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot ended up winning the jackpot the next day.
Eggs from rare orange lobster hatch into orange lobster babies
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Eggs from rare orange lobster hatch into orange lobster babies
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A rare orange lobster being studied at the University of New England is now a mother to 100 babies, some of which share her unusual coloration.
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Odd News // 1 day ago
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania game warden was summoned to a mini golf course after employees spotted an unusual prize in the claw machine -- a live groundhog.
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders Nashville neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders Nashville neighborhood
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A herd of water buffalo escaped from a Nashville farm and went wandering through a neighborhood twice in a matter of days.
Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a request of the province's citizens: "Folks, don't be pooping on the beach."
Firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in storm drain grate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in storm drain grate
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts shared photos from the rescue of an unlucky raccoon that got its head stuck in an iron storm drain grate.
Change of routine earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Change of routine earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman changed up her usual lottery playing routine and ended up winning a $50,000 prize.
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man is offering a reward for the return of his wallet after it snatched by a thieving seagull outside of a grocery store.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Escaped water buffalo herd wanders Nashville neighborhood
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders Nashville neighborhood
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'
Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'
Man wins lottery jackpot one day after missing by single number
Man wins lottery jackpot one day after missing by single number
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement