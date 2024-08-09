Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Serial record-breaker David Rush visited Guinness World Records headquarters in London and broke 15 records in a single day.

Rush, who is on a quest to hold the most concurrent world records, started his record-breaking marathon by taking 198 bites out of three apples while juggling the fruits for one minute.

Rush next tackled the fastest time to bounce a table tennis ball on two bottle caps ten times using alternate hands, managing the feat in 2.09 seconds.

His other records featuring table tennis balls were the most table tennis balls bounced against a wall with the mouth in 30 seconds, 47; the most hits of a table tennis ball against a wall in one minute, 398;

and the most table tennis balls bounced and caught in shaving foam on the head in 30 seconds (individual), 16.

His other records for the day included the most touches of a baseball with alternating sides of the hand in 30 seconds, 125; most behind-the-back basketball passes against a wall in 30 seconds, 38; most juggling catches of a bowling ball and two balls on a balance board in one minute, 243; and most juggling tricks in one minute with three balls, 49.

Rush finished off his marathon with the fastest time to fold and throw a paper aircraft, 5.12 seconds; most chopsticks thrown at a target in one minute, 29; most T-shirts put on in 30 seconds (individual), 20; fastest time to stack 10 toilet paper rolls (one hand), 5.38 seconds; most water moved by the hands in 30 seconds, 5,100 milliliters; and fastest time to drink one liter of lime juice through a straw, 13.99 seconds.

Rush is on a mission to hold the most concurrent Guinness World Records titles, a distinction that currently belongs to Italian Silvio Sabba with 180. He is now in the process of confirming whether he has indeed overtaken Sabba.