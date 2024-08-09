Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal control officers teamed up in Texas to rescue a kitten trapped in an outdoor drain.

The Austin Firefighters Association said on social media that crews responded to a report of a cat in a French drain and initially attempted to lure it out with some food.

Advertisement

"Additional fire crews stopped by to offer some assistance by utilizing our structural collapse search camera. The video indicated the cat was actually stuck," the post said.

Another unit of firefighters was summoned to see if anyone's arms were long enough to reach the feline, but to no avail.

"Our partners with Animal Control arrived on scene and had the tool we needed and the cat was successfully removed, unharmed and hungry," firefighters wrote.