Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A herd of water buffalo escaped from a Nashville farm and went wandering through a neighborhood twice in a matter of days.

A Nashville resident identified only by his first name, Jeff, captured video of the water buffalo wandering through his neighborhood east of downtown on Sunday evening.

Jeff said the incident came just two days after the water buffalo were last seen wandering loose.

A group of neighbors worked to keep the water buffalo contained until their owner could return them to the property.

"We were going forward and backward trying to keep them in that certain area so they wouldn't go anywhere until the farmer came to retrieve them," Jeff said.

Jeff later learned the water buffalo, a species native to Asia, had escaped due to a fence being left open.

An escaped herd of water buffalo previously visited an Essex, England, family's swimming pool and caused more than $31,000 in damage in 2022. An escaped water buffalo was found roaming down a Fresno, Calif., road that same year.