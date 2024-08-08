Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 4:13 PM

Man wins lottery jackpot one day after missing by single number

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man won the Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot one day after missing the jackpot by one number. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan man won the Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot one day after missing the jackpot by one number. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Michigan man who was one digit away from winning a Fantasy 5 lottery jackpot ended up winning the jackpot the next day.

The 53-year-old Macomb County man told Michigan Lottery officials he bought his winning Fantasy 5 ticket for the July 27 drawing on MichiganLottery.com.

Advertisement

"I always buy Fantasy 5 tickets if the jackpot is over $250,000," the player said. "I usually buy my tickets in-store, but the night of the drawing I realized I'd forgotten to buy some, so I logged onto MichiganLottery.com and bought two."

The man said he initially didn't realize he had won.

"After the drawing, I saw an email from the lottery that said I had won $1 in the drawing," he said. "I thought that was all I'd won, until another email came through telling me to log into my account to claim my prize. When I logged in and saw $795,905 pending, my first thought was that it was a scam. Now that I am at the lottery office claiming my prize, it's starting to hit me that this is real!"

The winner said his jackpot was made all the more unbelievable by the events of the previous day.

Advertisement

"What's crazy is the night before I matched four out of five numbers on my Fantasy 5 ticket and thought: 'I was so close!' I was excited to win $100 but bummed that I was one number off a large jackpot prize. I never could have imagined then that the next night I would actually win the jackpot," he said.

The winner said he plans to invest his prize money.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eggs from rare orange lobster hatch into orange lobster babies
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Eggs from rare orange lobster hatch into orange lobster babies
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A rare orange lobster being studied at the University of New England is now a mother to 100 babies, some of which share her unusual coloration.
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania game warden was summoned to a mini golf course after employees spotted an unusual prize in the claw machine -- a live groundhog.
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders Nashville neighborhood
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Escaped water buffalo herd wanders Nashville neighborhood
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A herd of water buffalo escaped from a Nashville farm and went wandering through a neighborhood twice in a matter of days.
Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a request of the province's citizens: "Folks, don't be pooping on the beach."
Firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in storm drain grate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in storm drain grate
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts shared photos from the rescue of an unlucky raccoon that got its head stuck in an iron storm drain grate.
Change of routine earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Change of routine earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman changed up her usual lottery playing routine and ended up winning a $50,000 prize.
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Odd News // 1 day ago
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man is offering a reward for the return of his wallet after it snatched by a thieving seagull outside of a grocery store.
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Odd News // 1 day ago
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma canine is in the doghouse after being caught on camera starting a fire by chewing on a lithium ion battery.
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Odd News // 1 day ago
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A TikTok-famous parrot from Florida earned a Guinness World Record by successfully identifying 12 objects in three minutes.
Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby caused a stir when it turned up somewhere far from its native home -- a golf course in England.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement