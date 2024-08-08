Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a request of the province's citizens: "Folks, don't be pooping on the beach."

Ford, speaking to reporters in Mississauga on Wednesday, was asked about rumors on social media that visitors to Wasaga Beach have been using tents to hide the fact that they are defecating into holes in the sand.

"Folks, don't be pooping on the beach. It's as simple as that," the Toronto Star quoted Ford as saying.

Ford pointed out that the province had recently given the Town of Wasaga Beach more than $700,000 to build new bathrooms on the beach.

"I have no proof that people are pooping in the park per se, but it's pretty bad if they are," Ford said.

Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith more forcefully denied the allegations last month, saying the rumors "lack evidence and promote misinformation."

"The town has received no evidence -- from residents, visitors or the Ontario government -- to verify that any undesirable, unsanitary behavior has occurred on the beach areas that make up Wasaga Beach Provincial Park," Smith said.