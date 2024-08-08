Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 10:56 AM

Ontario premier tells residents: 'Don't be pooping on the beach'

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a request of the province's citizens: "Folks, don't be pooping on the beach."

Ford, speaking to reporters in Mississauga on Wednesday, was asked about rumors on social media that visitors to Wasaga Beach have been using tents to hide the fact that they are defecating into holes in the sand.

Advertisement

"Folks, don't be pooping on the beach. It's as simple as that," the Toronto Star quoted Ford as saying.

Ford pointed out that the province had recently given the Town of Wasaga Beach more than $700,000 to build new bathrooms on the beach.

"I have no proof that people are pooping in the park per se, but it's pretty bad if they are," Ford said.

Wasaga Beach Mayor Brian Smith more forcefully denied the allegations last month, saying the rumors "lack evidence and promote misinformation."

"The town has received no evidence -- from residents, visitors or the Ontario government -- to verify that any undesirable, unsanitary behavior has occurred on the beach areas that make up Wasaga Beach Provincial Park," Smith said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in storm drain grate
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters rescue raccoon stuck in storm drain grate
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts shared photos from the rescue of an unlucky raccoon that got its head stuck in an iron storm drain grate.
Change of routine earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Change of routine earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman changed up her usual lottery playing routine and ended up winning a $50,000 prize.
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man is offering a reward for the return of his wallet after it snatched by a thieving seagull outside of a grocery store.
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma canine is in the doghouse after being caught on camera starting a fire by chewing on a lithium ion battery.
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Odd News // 23 hours ago
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A TikTok-famous parrot from Florida earned a Guinness World Record by successfully identifying 12 objects in three minutes.
Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby caused a stir when it turned up somewhere far from its native home -- a golf course in England.
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A mystery alligator was found wandering on a road in North Carolina's Rowan County and was relocated to a zoo.
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer that fell into a hole in the ground on a college campus and couldn't climb back out.
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a little help from a friend.
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wales came to the rescue of three lambs that wandered into a culvert tunnel and became trapped for multiple days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement