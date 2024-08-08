Trending
Odd News
Aug. 8, 2024 / 1:10 PM

Groundhog found inside claw machine at Pa. mini golf course

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania game warden was summoned to a mini golf course after employees spotted an unusual prize in the claw machine -- a live groundhog.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission, Southcentral Region, said in a Facebook post that Game Warden Salvadore Zaffuto was called out to Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf in Duncansville when the groundhog somehow found its way into the claw machine.

The post said Zaffuto "saw a wave of stuffed animals move as the groundhog scurried around underneath, then it popped its head out to assess the situation."

A representative of the company that operates the claw machine was called out to unlock it so Zaffuto could remove the groundhog.

The animal was not injured and was released back into the wild.

