Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man is offering a reward for the return of his wallet after it snatched by a thieving seagull outside of a grocery store.

Noah Karberg of Nantucket said he made a trip to the Stop & Shop after a day of fishing on the island.

"I was in a fishing shirt and board shorts, so no pockets," he told NBC Boston.

Karberg said he placed his phone and wallet in the tray on top of his shopping cart, where they remained while he was loading groceries into his truck.

"I take the last couple of bags around to the backseat, come back around to the shopping cart, and there is a gull sitting on the cart, and right in front of me, grabs my wallet, flies off!"

Karberg captured video as the seagull made its way to the roof of a nearby car wash and started going through the wallet's contents.

"It was like a gull with an agenda," he said. "Tossed the cash and went straight for my Amex."

Karberg wrote in a local Facebook group that anyone who finds the wallet can keep any cash that remains inside and he is offering an additional $100 cash reward for the return of his license and cards.

"I have had a lot of people reach out to me, say they were sorry for me, but it was really funny," he said. "It has all been in good fun. The island has a pace in the summer. It can be frantic, people can get burned out, and I think this was a little bit of good fun that everyone had."