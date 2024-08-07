Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts shared photos from the rescue of an unlucky raccoon that got its head stuck in an iron storm drain grate.

The Cambridge Fire Department said crews teamed up with Cambridge Animal Control, Public Works, Rescue Company 1, Tech Services and Fire Prevention to rescue the raccoon stuck in a grate at the end of Harvey Street in North Cambridge.

The grate was removed from the drain and rescuers used olive oil supplied by a member of the public to lubricate the raccoon for extraction.

The raccoon was given some water and released back into an urban wildlife area.