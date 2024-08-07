View this post on Instagram A post shared by @CambridgeMAFire (@cambridgemafiredepartment) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts shared photos from the rescue of an unlucky raccoon that got its head stuck in an iron storm drain grate. The Cambridge Fire Department said crews teamed up with Cambridge Animal Control, Public Works, Rescue Company 1, Tech Services and Fire Prevention to rescue the raccoon stuck in a grate at the end of Harvey Street in North Cambridge. Advertisement The grate was removed from the drain and rescuers used olive oil supplied by a member of the public to lubricate the raccoon for extraction. The raccoon was given some water and released back into an urban wildlife area. Read More Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects