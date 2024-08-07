Change of routine earns Maryland woman $50,000 lottery prize

A Maryland woman scored a $50,000 lottery prize thanks to a split-second decision to change up her routine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman changed up her usual lottery playing routine and ended up winning a $50,000 prize. The Parkville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she usually follows a very specific routine when it comes to playing the lottery.

"I'm a scratch-off fan and a Bonus Match 5 fan, so those are the tickets I usually pick," she said. "And, I go to four stores to get them. One store one day, another one the next."

The woman said her system changed this past weekend when she made an unplanned stop at Speedy Convenience on Darlington Drive in Baltimore.

"I don't know why. I drive by lottery stores every day without stopping because I like to stick to my system," she said.

The woman said she bought some scratch-off tickets and nearly left the store.

"I was about to leave when I noticed two dollar bills in my purse," she said.

The player ended up purchasing a $2 quick-pick Bonus Match 5 ticket for Saturday night's drawing, and it earned her a $50,000 prize.

"It really came down to those two split-second decisions. It's crazy," she said.

The winner said her first order of business with the prize money is to pay bills.

"After that, I have no idea. Something fun will pop into my head, I'm sure," she said.