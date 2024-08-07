Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 1:07 PM

Oklahoma dog starts house fire by chewing on battery

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma canine is in the doghouse after being caught on camera starting a fire by chewing on a lithium ion battery.

The Tulsa Fire Department posted a video to YouTube showing the scene that unfolded inside the home earlier this year.

Advertisement

The security camera footage shows the dog chewing on a lithium ion battery on a pet bed while another dog and a cat watch from nearby.

The battery suddenly catches fire, causing the animals to flee as it explodes and ignites the pet bed, filling the room with smoke.

The dogs watch the flames for a few seconds before leaving the room.

The department said the dogs and cat were able to escape the house through a dog door. No humans or animals were injured.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Odd News // 33 minutes ago
Thieving seagull snatches man's wallet in grocery store parking lot
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man is offering a reward for the return of his wallet after it snatched by a thieving seagull outside of a grocery store.
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Odd News // 1 hour ago
TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A TikTok-famous parrot from Florida earned a Guinness World Record by successfully identifying 12 objects in three minutes.
Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby caused a stir when it turned up somewhere far from its native home -- a golf course in England.
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A mystery alligator was found wandering on a road in North Carolina's Rowan County and was relocated to a zoo.
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer that fell into a hole in the ground on a college campus and couldn't climb back out.
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a little help from a friend.
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wales came to the rescue of three lambs that wandered into a culvert tunnel and became trapped for multiple days.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A drone show themed around the film "Deadpool & Wolverine" broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones -- twice.
Cat with jar stuck over its head rescued in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat with jar stuck over its head rescued in Texas
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a cat seen running around a neighborhood with a jar stuck over its head.
Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Odd News // 2 days ago
Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A pet tortoise who went missing from his owner's home turned up two days later on the other side of a busy interstate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement