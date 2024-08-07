Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma canine is in the doghouse after being caught on camera starting a fire by chewing on a lithium ion battery.

The Tulsa Fire Department posted a video to YouTube showing the scene that unfolded inside the home earlier this year.

The security camera footage shows the dog chewing on a lithium ion battery on a pet bed while another dog and a cat watch from nearby.

The battery suddenly catches fire, causing the animals to flee as it explodes and ignites the pet bed, filling the room with smoke.

The dogs watch the flames for a few seconds before leaving the room.

The department said the dogs and cat were able to escape the house through a dog door. No humans or animals were injured.