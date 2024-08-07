Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 11:53 AM

Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England

By Ben Hooper
A wallaby on the loose has paid multiple visits to the Oakmere Golf Club in England. Photo courtesy of the Oakmere Golf Club/Facebook
1 of 2 | A wallaby on the loose has paid multiple visits to the Oakmere Golf Club in England. Photo courtesy of the Oakmere Golf Club/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby caused a stir when it turned up somewhere far from its native home -- a golf course in England.

The Oakmere Golf Club, located near Southwell, said there have been multiple sightings of the marsupial, native to Australia and New Guinea, during the past week.

Advertisement

The club said on Facebook that the wallaby "hadn't booked a tee time."

The sighting was reported to the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

Wallaby sightings were previously reported in Calverton, about 5 miles from the golf course, in late July.

Golf club official Daryl St. John Jones told the BBC that the sightings came as "a real surprise."

"My head greenkeeper sent me a photograph after seeing this animal, which looked like a wallaby on the golf course," he said. "I thought it was a bit strange and that he was winding me up. I went down there and couldn't see it myself, so I posted a picture on Facebook, and then a member sent in some photographs."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A mystery alligator was found wandering on a road in North Carolina's Rowan County and was relocated to a zoo.
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer that fell into a hole in the ground on a college campus and couldn't climb back out.
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a little help from a friend.
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wales came to the rescue of three lambs that wandered into a culvert tunnel and became trapped for multiple days.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A drone show themed around the film "Deadpool & Wolverine" broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones -- twice.
Cat with jar stuck over its head rescued in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat with jar stuck over its head rescued in Texas
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a cat seen running around a neighborhood with a jar stuck over its head.
Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Odd News // 2 days ago
Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A pet tortoise who went missing from his owner's home turned up two days later on the other side of a busy interstate.
Albino alligator hatches at Florida safari park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Albino alligator hatches at Florida safari park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida safari park announced the arrival of a baby albino alligator, the third such successful hatching in the history of its breeding program.
Bear seen hanging out with two coyotes outside Los Angeles home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear seen hanging out with two coyotes outside Los Angeles home
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident's doorbell camera captured video of a late night visit by an unusual trio -- a bear accompanied by two coyotes.
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket three days after first seeing it at the store ended up winning $50,000.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement