A wallaby on the loose has paid multiple visits to the Oakmere Golf Club in England. Photo courtesy of the Oakmere Golf Club/Facebook

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby caused a stir when it turned up somewhere far from its native home -- a golf course in England. The Oakmere Golf Club, located near Southwell, said there have been multiple sightings of the marsupial, native to Australia and New Guinea, during the past week.

The club said on Facebook that the wallaby "hadn't booked a tee time."

The sighting was reported to the Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust.

Wallaby sightings were previously reported in Calverton, about 5 miles from the golf course, in late July.

Golf club official Daryl St. John Jones told the BBC that the sightings came as "a real surprise."

"My head greenkeeper sent me a photograph after seeing this animal, which looked like a wallaby on the golf course," he said. "I thought it was a bit strange and that he was winding me up. I went down there and couldn't see it myself, so I posted a picture on Facebook, and then a member sent in some photographs."