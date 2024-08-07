Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 7, 2024 / 12:17 PM

TikTok-famous parrot breaks world record for identifying objects

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A TikTok-famous parrot from Florida earned a Guinness World Record by successfully identifying 12 objects in three minutes.

Apollo, a 4-year-old African gray parrot belonging to Dalton and Victoria "Tori" Mason, identified objects including a bug, a book and socks by name.

Advertisement

The Masons said Apollo's training is inspired by the methods outlined by Irene Pepperberg, an animal psychologist who spent 30 years working with a parrot named Alex.

"Once he started to learn his first object labels, colors, and materials, we knew that he would be able to achieve many of the incredible things that Alex did and potentially much more," the Masons said in a statement to Guinness World Records.

Apollo is a social media star, with 2.8 million followers on TikTok of 2.8M followers and 1.37 million on YouTube.

Apollo's human parents said the bird is an ambassador for animals.

"Our mission is to spread awareness of the natural intelligence found in animals. We hope that our title can change the meaning behind the phrase 'bird brain,'" they said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Odd News // 24 minutes ago
Wallaby on the loose visits golf course in England
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A wallaby caused a stir when it turned up somewhere far from its native home -- a golf course in England.
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A mystery alligator was found wandering on a road in North Carolina's Rowan County and was relocated to a zoo.
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Firefighters hoist deer out of hole on Wisconsin college campus
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer that fell into a hole in the ground on a college campus and couldn't climb back out.
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a little help from a friend.
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wales came to the rescue of three lambs that wandered into a culvert tunnel and became trapped for multiple days.
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A drone show themed around the film "Deadpool & Wolverine" broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones -- twice.
Cat with jar stuck over its head rescued in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat with jar stuck over its head rescued in Texas
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Authorities in Texas came to the rescue of a cat seen running around a neighborhood with a jar stuck over its head.
Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Odd News // 2 days ago
Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A pet tortoise who went missing from his owner's home turned up two days later on the other side of a busy interstate.
Albino alligator hatches at Florida safari park
Odd News // 1 day ago
Albino alligator hatches at Florida safari park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida safari park announced the arrival of a baby albino alligator, the third such successful hatching in the history of its breeding program.
Bear seen hanging out with two coyotes outside Los Angeles home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear seen hanging out with two coyotes outside Los Angeles home
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident's doorbell camera captured video of a late night visit by an unusual trio -- a bear accompanied by two coyotes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
'Deadpool & Wolverine' drone show breaks world record twice
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement