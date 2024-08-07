Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- A TikTok-famous parrot from Florida earned a Guinness World Record by successfully identifying 12 objects in three minutes.

Apollo, a 4-year-old African gray parrot belonging to Dalton and Victoria "Tori" Mason, identified objects including a bug, a book and socks by name.

The Masons said Apollo's training is inspired by the methods outlined by Irene Pepperberg, an animal psychologist who spent 30 years working with a parrot named Alex.

"Once he started to learn his first object labels, colors, and materials, we knew that he would be able to achieve many of the incredible things that Alex did and potentially much more," the Masons said in a statement to Guinness World Records.

Apollo is a social media star, with 2.8 million followers on TikTok of 2.8M followers and 1.37 million on YouTube.

Apollo's human parents said the bird is an ambassador for animals.

"Our mission is to spread awareness of the natural intelligence found in animals. We hope that our title can change the meaning behind the phrase 'bird brain,'" they said.