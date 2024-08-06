Trending
Aug. 6, 2024 / 1:17 PM

Three lambs rescued from tunnel underneath Wales road

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wales came to the rescue of three lambs that wandered into a culvert tunnel and became trapped for multiple days.

The Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the lambs were believed to have been trapped in the passage underneath a road in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, for two to three days.

Crews from the Llandovery fire station responded to the location and worked together with the owner of the lambs to locate the animals.

Firefighters used long-reach rescue poles to fish the animals out of the tunnel in a rescue operation that lasted about three hours.

