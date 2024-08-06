Michigan man wins $2 million lottery prize thanks to help from friend

A Michigan man won $2 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket his friend picked out from a store. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a $2 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket thanks to a little help from a friend. The 54-year-old Oakland County man told Michigan Lottery officials he often enlists the help of a friend to buy lottery tickets.

"Whenever my friend goes to buy lottery tickets, I always give him some money and tell him to buy me a few too," the player said.

The man's friend bought him a $20 Jackson ticket from Orchard Market Place on West 13 Mile Road in Farmington Hills.

"He picked out this Jackson ticket for me and I scratched it as soon as I got it. When I saw I won $2 million, my jaw hit the floor and stayed there! I was in total awe, and honestly, I still am! I can't begin to explain the feeling of winning this amount of money," the winner said.

He said he is still keeping his win quiet.

"I haven't told anyone other than my friend that bought the ticket for me, but I plan to surprise my family soon by showing them my big check," he said.

