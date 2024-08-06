Mystery alligator found wandering on North Carolina road

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A mystery alligator was found wandering on a road in North Carolina's Rowan County and was relocated to a zoo.

The Rowan County Sheriff's Office said on social media that a deputy traveling on Long Ferry Road about 5 a.m. Sunday spotted an alligator in the road and called the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission for assistance.

The alligator was captured safely and taken to a zoo in the eastern part of the state for safekeeping.

The sheriff's office said alligators are not normally found in Rowan County, which is located north of Charlotte in the western part of the state.

"At this time it is not known where the gator came from," the post said.