Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer that fell into a hole in the ground on a college campus and couldn't climb back out. The Stevens Point Fire Department said on social media that crews were called to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point when a "woodland friend" near Lot J "got in over their head." Advertisement

Firefighters "were able to restrain, secure, and free the deer from its predicament," the post said.

The department shared a photo of the rescue, saying it was the only picture taken "as the deer was MORE than excited to be out and safely reunited with its kind."