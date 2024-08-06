Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- A drone show themed around the film Deadpool & Wolverine broke the Guinness World Record for the largest aerial display of a fictional character formed by drones -- twice.

The drone show by Sky Elements, which was co-sponsored by Marvel, set the record at San Diego Comic-Con by using 1,599 drones to form an image of Deadpool, the hero played by Ryan Reynolds in the film.

The show broke the same record moments later with an image of Hugh Jackman's character, Wolverine, featuring 1,607 drones.

Sky Elements previously set the same record during Christmas 2023 with an aerial image of the Nutcracker.

"The company's main goal with this record was to showcase our abilities like never before," Tyler Kubicz, production manager at Sky Elements, told Guinness World Records of the latest show. "The drone show medium is ripe to have the greatest stories ever told through it. Any time Sky Elements has a chance to showcase this medium on a global scale, we'll do it."