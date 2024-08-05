Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portland Police Bureau (@portlandpolice) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A pet tortoise who went missing from his owner's home turned up two days later on the other side of a bust interstate. The Portland Police Bureau said members of the East Precinct Neighborhood Response Team were on an unrelated assignment when they encountered a tortoise on the multi-use path along the west side of Interstate 205, north of Southeast Flavel Street. Advertisement "Recognizing that this may be a runaway pet, the officers caught up with the fugitive reptile," the bureau said on social media. The tortoise was apprehended after an extremely slow-speed chase, and Multnomah County Animal Control was able to identify him as Bowser, a per reported missing two days earlier from a home Southeast Claybourne Street -- on the other side of the highway. "It's not clear where Bowser has been for the past 2 days, or how he traversed the interstate freeway, but PPB is gratified that he is safe and sound and back home with his family," the post said. Read More Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction Fortune cookie inspires N.C. man's $200,000 lottery win Escaped pet python makes 'quite a mess' inside art gallery