A Maryland woman won $50,000 from a scratch-off ticket she decided to buy after it spent the weekend being left unsold. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket three days after first seeing it at the store ended up winning $50,000. The Dundalk woman told Maryland Lottery officials she was at the Dundalk Soda Pop Store on Westfield Road on a recent Friday when she saw a Money Money Money scratch-off ticket bearing the ticket number 004.

Dundalk said she ended up deciding not to buy the ticket, but changed her mind when she returned to the store on the following Monday and saw ticket 004 was still in the roll.

"It was still there," she said. "No one had bought it."

The player was stunned to learn the ticket was a $50,000 winner.

"I was in shock," she said.

The winner said her prize money will go toward buying a new car.