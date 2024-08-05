Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 5, 2024 / 4:15 PM

Bear seen hanging out with two coyotes outside Los Angeles home

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident's doorbell camera captured video of a late night visit by an unusual trio -- a bear accompanied by two coyotes.

The video recorded by the doorbell camera at Ryan Meinardus' home in the Tujunga neighborhood shows the bear and one of the coyotes walking close together as they approach the front porch.

Advertisement

A second coyote can be seen watching from nearby.

It was unclear whether the bear was the same animal spotted in the neighborhood about a week earlier.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Runaway tortoise's Oregon highway crossing a mystery
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A pet tortoise who went missing from his owner's home turned up two days later on the other side of a busy interstate.
Albino alligator hatches at Florida safari park
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Albino alligator hatches at Florida safari park
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida safari park announced the arrival of a baby albino alligator, the third such successful hatching in the history of its breeding program.
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Woman wins $50,000 from lottery ticket that went unsold for 3 days
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket three days after first seeing it at the store ended up winning $50,000.
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Disneyland honors free admission ticket won by California man in 1985
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A ticket for free admission to Disneyland that was given to a California man in 1985 was honored by the park when his daughter attempted to use it 39 years later.
Missouri museum unveils world's longest shoelace
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Missouri museum unveils world's longest shoelace
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Missouri museum teamed up with the business located on its second floor to break a world record with a shoelace measuring 2,729 feet long -- more than half a mile.
Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Odd News // 3 days ago
Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An extremely rare prototype 1979 "Star Wars" Boba Fett action figure described as the "Holy Grail" of collecting is up for auction.
Fortune cookie inspires N.C. man's $200,000 lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
Fortune cookie inspires N.C. man's $200,000 lottery win
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the message inside a fortune cookie inspired him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $200,000 prize.
Escaped pet python makes 'quite a mess' inside art gallery
Odd News // 3 days ago
Escaped pet python makes 'quite a mess' inside art gallery
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An escaped pet python was reunited with her owner after breaking into an art gallery in Scotland and making "quite a mess" inside.
Iowa man harvests massive 8.33-pound eggplant
Odd News // 3 days ago
Iowa man harvests massive 8.33-pound eggplant
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A giant vegetable enthusiast from Iowa broke a world record when he harvested an eggplant weighing in at a staggering 8.33 pounds.
Woman wins $300,000 lottery prize right after losing her job
Odd News // 4 days ago
Woman wins $300,000 lottery prize right after losing her job
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman experienced a reversal of fortune when she won a $300,000 lottery prize just days after losing her job.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
Iowa man harvests massive 8.33-pound eggplant
Iowa man harvests massive 8.33-pound eggplant
Bodybuilding chef chops his way to 9 new world records
Bodybuilding chef chops his way to 9 new world records
Escaped pet python makes 'quite a mess' inside art gallery
Escaped pet python makes 'quite a mess' inside art gallery
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement