Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Los Angeles resident's doorbell camera captured video of a late night visit by an unusual trio -- a bear accompanied by two coyotes.

The video recorded by the doorbell camera at Ryan Meinardus' home in the Tujunga neighborhood shows the bear and one of the coyotes walking close together as they approach the front porch.

A second coyote can be seen watching from nearby.

It was unclear whether the bear was the same animal spotted in the neighborhood about a week earlier.