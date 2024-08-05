Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- A Missouri museum teamed up with the business located on its second floor to break a world record with a shoelace measuring 2,729 feet long -- more than half a mile.

The City Museum, which broke the record for the largest gathering of people with underwear on their heads earlier in the year, said the shoelace record attempt came just days after officials learned they had lost the underwear record to America's Got Talent.

The museum, which is housed in the former Annex of the International Shoe Company building, teamed up with The Shoelace Factory, a business located on the second floor that uses antique machinery to craft artisanal shoelaces.

The 2,729-foot shoelace took about 24 hours to weave using the factory's antique machines. It was then fitted with custom-made aglets -- the plastic ends of shoelaces.

The shoelace was laid out across the historic Eads Bridge to be officially measured by a survey team.

The museum's team had to prove the shoelace was created from woven threads and also had to prove it was functional by using it to tie a shoe.