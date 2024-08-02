Trending
Aug. 2, 2024

Escaped pet python makes 'quite a mess' inside art gallery

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An escaped pet python was reunited with her owner after breaking into an art gallery in Scotland and making "quite a mess" inside.

Martin Wolski, who lives over the Studio 1 store and gallery in Banchory, Aberdeenshire, said his 10-foot reticulated python, named Bodhi, used a vent to make her way downstairs.

"She reached behind my line of view and escaped under the furniture and there was a vent there, and that vent led her into this shop," Wolski told BBC Scotland. "I went outside, to consider options, I noticed a few things were knocked down from the shelves."

He called the gallery's owner, who wrote on Facebook that it was "not the message I was expecting to receive first thing on a Monday."

Studio 1 owner Viv Kerridge said 5-year-old Bodhi made "quite a mess."

"There were a few things from high shelves on the floor, things scattered around. She took a liking to one of the handbags," she said.

Kerridge said she was pleased to see the serpent has an appreciation for art.

"We've always said we're dog friendly, now we're snake friendly too," she said.

Wolski said the vent in his apartment has now been blocked to prevent future escapes.

