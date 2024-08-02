Fortune cookie inspires N.C. man's $200,000 lottery win

John Carter said a fortune cookie inspired him to buy the scratch-off lottery ticket that earned him a $200,000 prize. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said the message inside a fortune cookie inspired him to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $200,000 prize. Trinity resident John Carter told North Carolina Education Lottery officials the $5 Pot of Gold ticket he bought from Hillsville Country Mart on Hillsville Road in Trinity was inspired by his dinner.

"We had Chinese food last night and we got a fortune cookie that said, 'Don't miss out on your chance to win big,'" Carter said.

He decided the cookie was telling him to try his luck at the lottery.

"I was thinking the fortune cookie was a sign," Carter said. "It had to be fate."

The player said he was shocked as he scratched off the $200,000 prize.

"I started seeing zero, zero, zero," he said. "I thought, 'This has got to be a dream.'"

Carter said his plans for his winnings include paying off some bills and buying a boat for fishing.