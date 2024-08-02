Trending
Odd News
Aug. 2, 2024 / 12:30 PM

Iowa man harvests massive 8.33-pound eggplant

By Ben Hooper
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A giant vegetable enthusiast from Iowa broke a world record when he harvested an eggplant weighing in at a staggering 8.33 pounds.

Dave Bennett from Davis County had his eggplant examined by Inspector Ivan Hankins of the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship's Iowa Weights and Measures Bureau.

Hankins confirmed the 8.33-pound eggplant is the largest in the world.

"I've been growing eggplants for probably five years now," Bennett told Radio Iowa. "Two years ago I set the state record at 5.6 pounds."

He said Guinness World Records has been in contact to tell him his application for the record was approved. The previous record of 7.21 pounds was grown in England in 2022.

"Eventually I will have a plaque that says I grew the world's largest eggplant," Bennett said.

