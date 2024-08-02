Trending
Aug. 2, 2024 / 4:18 PM

Rare prototype 'Star Wars' Boba Fett action figure from 1979 up for auction

By Ben Hooper
A Kenner 1979 J-Slot (Version 2) Rocket-Firing (Mailer) Prototype Boba Fett, described as the "Holy Grail" of "Star Wars" toys, is up for auction for the first time. Photo courtesy of Goldin
A Kenner 1979 J-Slot (Version 2) Rocket-Firing (Mailer) Prototype Boba Fett, described as the "Holy Grail" of "Star Wars" toys, is up for auction for the first time. Photo courtesy of Goldin

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- An extremely rare prototype 1979 Star Wars Boba Fett action figure described as the "Holy Grail" of collecting is up for auction.

Auction house Goldin said the Kenner 1979 J-Slot (Version 2) Rocket-Firing (Mailer) Prototype Boba Fett, one of only 30 ever produced, is the the highest-graded example of the three known to still exist and is the first to be up for auction.

The toy was made as a prototype in 1979 but never made it to market due to the risk of injury to children from its firing rocket.

A similar Boba Fett figure became the most expensive vintage toy in the world when it was auctioned for $525,000 in June. That figure was one of 70 prototypes made with an "L-slot" firing mechanism.

The Boba Fett being offered from Goldin is the first "J-slot" to ever make it to auction, the auction house said.

"This item is looked at as one of the most important in the hobby," said Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin. "This is the first time a Mailer J-Slot V2/ Missile example has come up for auction, making this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own this iconic piece of the Star Wars franchise."

The listing refers to the toy as the "Holy Grail" of Star Wars toys, "comparable to the T-206 Honus Wagner and the 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle in prestige and demand."

