Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman experienced a reversal of fortune when she won a $300,000 lottery prize just days after losing her job. The Lowcountry woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she visited The Old Pantry store on Ribaut Road in Beaufort and bought a $10 $300,000 Gold Rush scratch-off ticket.

The woman, who had lost her job just a few days earlier, said she was stunned to reveal the $300,000 top prize.

"I'm still in shock and extremely grateful," she said. "I've never won anything before."

The winner said the prize money will offer some welcome financial relief and allow her to buy a new house.

"It's crazy how things worked out," she said.