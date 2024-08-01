Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A chef, bodybuilder and social media star added nine Guinness World Records to his name by chopping vegetables at lightning speed -- some of them while blindfolded.

Canadian Wallace Wong, 33, aka the Six Pack Chef on TikTok, brought his total number of Guinness World Records titles to 11 by taking on a series of chopping records.

Wong's new titles are most tomatoes cut in one minute, 14; most tomatoes cut in one minute while blindfolded, 9; most slices of celery sliced in 30 seconds, 128; most slices of celery sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 125; fastest time to slice a bell pepper, 9.43; fastest time to slice a bell pepper blindfolded, 10.78; most slices of garlic sliced in 30 seconds, 117; most slices of garlic sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 127; and most chilies chopped in 30 seconds, 13.

Wong said he was surprised to find that, in some cases, his chopping speed actually increased while blindfolded.

"I take away a sense and everything heightens," he told Guinness World Records.

He ended up combining all of his chopped veggies into a meal he dubbed the "world record vegetable noodle dish."

Wong previously made headlines in 2023 for setting the records for most slices of carrots sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 121, and most slices of cucumbers sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 166.