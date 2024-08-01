Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Aug. 1, 2024 / 1:06 PM

Bodybuilding chef chops his way to 9 new world records

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A chef, bodybuilder and social media star added nine Guinness World Records to his name by chopping vegetables at lightning speed -- some of them while blindfolded.

Canadian Wallace Wong, 33, aka the Six Pack Chef on TikTok, brought his total number of Guinness World Records titles to 11 by taking on a series of chopping records.

Advertisement

Wong's new titles are most tomatoes cut in one minute, 14; most tomatoes cut in one minute while blindfolded, 9; most slices of celery sliced in 30 seconds, 128; most slices of celery sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 125; fastest time to slice a bell pepper, 9.43; fastest time to slice a bell pepper blindfolded, 10.78; most slices of garlic sliced in 30 seconds, 117; most slices of garlic sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 127; and most chilies chopped in 30 seconds, 13.

Wong said he was surprised to find that, in some cases, his chopping speed actually increased while blindfolded.

"I take away a sense and everything heightens," he told Guinness World Records.

He ended up combining all of his chopped veggies into a meal he dubbed the "world record vegetable noodle dish."

Advertisement

Wong previously made headlines in 2023 for setting the records for most slices of carrots sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 121, and most slices of cucumbers sliced while blindfolded in 30 seconds, 166.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Airline nixes instant noodles due to turbulence-related burn risks
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Airline nixes instant noodles due to turbulence-related burn risks
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Korean Air announced it will discontinue service of ramyeon instant noodles to economy class passengers due to the risk of burn accidents during turbulence.
15 goats flee work site, scatter in Massachusetts town
Odd News // 1 hour ago
15 goats flee work site, scatter in Massachusetts town
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- A group of 15 goats employed to remove poison ivy and brush from a Massachusetts property were chased away by dogs and ended up scattering throughout the town of Lynnfield.
Massive dragonfly swarms descend on Rhode Island beach
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Massive dragonfly swarms descend on Rhode Island beach
July 31 (UPI) -- Visitors to a Rhode Island beach found their peaceful day interrupted when massive swarms of dragonflies came in from the water.
Tank falls off flatbed trailer on Texas highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Tank falls off flatbed trailer on Texas highway
July 31 (UPI) -- Traffic was delayed on a Texas highway when a flatbed trailer lost its unusual load: a military tank.
Headless 'woman' on New Zealand beach was a life-sized doll
Odd News // 1 day ago
Headless 'woman' on New Zealand beach was a life-sized doll
July 31 (UPI) -- A New Zealand woman found what appeared to be a headless corpse on the beach, but was relieved when police determined it was actually a "very realistic" adult toy.
Yellow boa constrictor found wandering in Kentucky neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Yellow boa constrictor found wandering in Kentucky neighborhood
July 31 (UPI) -- A reported snake on the loose in a Kentucky neighborhood turned out to be a surprisingly friendly yellow boa constrictor.
Man pulls three planes while walking on his hands
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man pulls three planes while walking on his hands
July 30 (UPI) -- An Italian man pulled three small planes while walking on his hands to break a Guinness World Record.
Woman learns of $207,199 lottery prize from email in spam folder
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman learns of $207,199 lottery prize from email in spam folder
July 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman found what appeared to be a suspicious email in her spam folder, but soon discovered she had actually won a $207,199 lottery prize.
Smooth hammerhead shark makes rare visit to Cape Cod
Odd News // 1 day ago
Smooth hammerhead shark makes rare visit to Cape Cod
July 30 (UPI) -- A smooth hammerhead shark was caught on camera making a rare visit to the waters of Cape Cod.
Mysterious fireball over San Diego remains unidentified
Odd News // 2 days ago
Mysterious fireball over San Diego remains unidentified
July 30 (UPI) -- A bright fireball that shot across the night sky over southern California was caught on camera, but has yet to be identified.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Yellow boa constrictor found wandering in Kentucky neighborhood
Yellow boa constrictor found wandering in Kentucky neighborhood
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
Tank falls off flatbed trailer on Texas highway
Tank falls off flatbed trailer on Texas highway
Massive dragonfly swarms descend on Rhode Island beach
Massive dragonfly swarms descend on Rhode Island beach
Headless 'woman' on New Zealand beach was a life-sized doll
Headless 'woman' on New Zealand beach was a life-sized doll
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement