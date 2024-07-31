Yellow boa constrictor found wandering in Kentucky neighborhood

A friendly boa constrictor was found wandering loose in a Paducah, Ky., neighborhood. Photo by Kapa65/Pixabay.com

July 31 (UPI) -- A reported snake on the loose in a Kentucky neighborhood turned out to be a surprisingly friendly yellow boa constrictor. Paducah Police Department officers responded alongside Director of Animal Control James Holler when the snake was spotted Tuesday on North 11th Street.

A local man shared photos of the snake before and after its capture.

"This guy was in somebody's yard, just cruising along the side of the house," Holler told WPSD-TV.

Holler said the yellow boa was very friendly, indicating it is likely an escaped pet.

"Don't own snakes, but this guy's got me almost wanting one," he said.

The snake was taken to the McCracken County Humane Society, which placed it with an experienced snake handler while officials seek the reptile's owner.

A woman commenting on Facebook said she believes the snake to be her own "escape artist" of a pet.