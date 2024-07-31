Headless 'woman' on New Zealand beach was a life-sized doll

Police responded to a report of a headless body on a New Zealand beach and arrived to find the suspected corpse was actually a life-sized realistic doll. Photo by wal_172619/Pixabay.com

July 31 (UPI) -- A New Zealand woman found what appeared to be a headless corpse on the beach, but was relieved when police determined it was actually a life-sized adult toy. Alice Cowdrey said she and her dog, Sadie, were walking on Tapuae Beach, south of New Plymouth in the Taranaki region, when the canine led her to something washed up in the sand.

"I just sort of froze, and felt sick," she told Radio New Zealand. "I could see it was definitely the shape of a torso, face down, and I could tell it was a woman's figure. I could see it had fingernails and the toes were really realistic, so it really looked like a human figure."

Cowdrey called police and three officers responded.

"And then I sort of saw one of the cops nudge it with his foot, and I thought, he's not going to nudge it if it's a body," Cowdrey said.

She said the identity of the object became clear once it was flipped over.

"You could tell it was a sex doll," she said.

She said the dummy was so heavy that it required all three officers to drag it back to a patrol vehicle.

Police in Malaysia responded to a similar situation in 2022, when a reported body found behind a motorcycle shop turned out to be a discarded mannequin. Other incidents involving mannequins and sex dolls have been reported in California, Ohio and the Netherlands.