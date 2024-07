Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 31 (UPI) -- Traffic was delayed on a Texas highway when a flatbed trailer lost its unusual load: a military tank.

The tank, believed to be an M109 Howitzer, fell from a flatbed trailer about 4 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 10, near the Wurzbach exit in San Antonio.

Towing business Mission Wrecker San Antonio was called in to lead the recovery efforts and officials said they had been in touch with Joint Base San Antonio-Camp Bullis.

The tank was not being transported as part of a military convoy and no uniformed military personnel were spotted at the scene.

The roadway was cleared by 8 p.m.