Odd News
July 30, 2024 / 11:54 AM

Magician performs record-breaking 17 tricks in three minutes

By Ben Hooper
July 30 (UPI) -- A stage magician from Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record by performing 17 illusions in three minutes.

Avery Chin broke the record for the most stage illusion tricks performed in three minutes, beating the previous record of 11 set by India's Magician Alwin in 2023.

"I have always wanted to use magic to create a world record, and I can prove that I love magic and raise it to the highest level with a world record," Chin told Guinness World Records.

The tricks Chin performed in his record-breaking session included making objects disappear and reappear, using giant playing cards and making polka-dots appear on a formerly blank handkerchief.

"Achieving a world record is completely different from a show performance, therefore doing the challenge is tougher in the process, not only to show the magic, but also to show it fast, correctly and clearly," he said. "The most important thing is to follow the Guinness World Records guidelines without any mistakes."

