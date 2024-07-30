Woman learns of $207,199 lottery prize from email in spam folder

|Advertisement
"I didn't know that by playing certain games online I was earning entries into a second chance drawing, so I was confused when I came across an email from the Michigan Lottery in my spam folder saying I'd won a $207,199 BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot prize," the player recalled.
The woman said some further research led to a big surprise.
"After looking into it, I figured out how I had earned the entries, and then I checked three different times to make sure the email was real. This win is so exciting and couldn't have come at a better time," she said.
The winner said she plans to use her prize money to pay bills and invest.