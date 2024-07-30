Trending
July 30, 2024 / 3:54 PM

Woman learns of $207,199 lottery prize from email in spam folder

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan woman said she didn't realize she was earning second chance drawing entries by playing online lottery games, so she was surprised when an email in her spam folder revealed she had won $207,199. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
July 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman found what appeared to be a suspicious email in her spam folder, but soon discovered she had actually won a $207,199 lottery prize.

The 54-year-old Macomb County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was wary of the email because she didn't realize she had been earning Second Chance drawing entries by playing certain online lottery games.

"I didn't know that by playing certain games online I was earning entries into a second chance drawing, so I was confused when I came across an email from the Michigan Lottery in my spam folder saying I'd won a $207,199 BIG CA$H Second Chance jackpot prize," the player recalled.

The woman said some further research led to a big surprise.

"After looking into it, I figured out how I had earned the entries, and then I checked three different times to make sure the email was real. This win is so exciting and couldn't have come at a better time," she said.

The winner said she plans to use her prize money to pay bills and invest.

