Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 30 (UPI) -- An Italian man pulled three small planes while walking on his hands to break a Guinness World Record.

Matteo Pavone broke the record for the most light aircrafts pulled by walking on hands with his successful attempt in Castelnuovo Don Bosco, Asti, Italy.

Advertisement

Pavone said he turned to more unusual athletic pursuits after a series of injuries forced him to quit rugby.

"The worst of them was a bad back injury," he told Guinness World Records, "the doctors said I could never play sport again, but they were wrong."

His training for the record attempt included yoga, cardio and strength training. Pavone said he plans to surpass his own record.

"I'm proud of this record," he said, "but I'm also not entirely satisfied about the final result. I'm sure I can pull four aircrafts or even more, so I'll try to do that as soon as I can."