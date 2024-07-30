Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 30, 2024 / 4:10 PM

Man pulls three planes while walking on his hands

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 30 (UPI) -- An Italian man pulled three small planes while walking on his hands to break a Guinness World Record.

Matteo Pavone broke the record for the most light aircrafts pulled by walking on hands with his successful attempt in Castelnuovo Don Bosco, Asti, Italy.

Advertisement

Pavone said he turned to more unusual athletic pursuits after a series of injuries forced him to quit rugby.

"The worst of them was a bad back injury," he told Guinness World Records, "the doctors said I could never play sport again, but they were wrong."

His training for the record attempt included yoga, cardio and strength training. Pavone said he plans to surpass his own record.

"I'm proud of this record," he said, "but I'm also not entirely satisfied about the final result. I'm sure I can pull four aircrafts or even more, so I'll try to do that as soon as I can."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Woman learns of $207,199 lottery prize from email in spam folder
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Woman learns of $207,199 lottery prize from email in spam folder
July 30 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman found what appeared to be a suspicious email in her spam folder, but soon discovered she had actually won a $207,199 lottery prize.
Smooth hammerhead shark makes rare visit to Cape Cod
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Smooth hammerhead shark makes rare visit to Cape Cod
July 30 (UPI) -- A smooth hammerhead shark was caught on camera making a rare visit to the waters of Cape Cod.
Mysterious fireball over San Diego remains unidentified
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mysterious fireball over San Diego remains unidentified
July 30 (UPI) -- A bright fireball that shot across the night sky over southern California was caught on camera, but has yet to be identified.
Bear opens SUV door in Tennessee hotel parking lot
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Bear opens SUV door in Tennessee hotel parking lot
July 30 (UPI) -- A hungry bear wandered into a hotel parking lot in Tennessee and opened the door of an SUV while the vehicle's owner stood on the other side.
Magician performs record-breaking 17 tricks in three minutes
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Magician performs record-breaking 17 tricks in three minutes
July 30 (UPI) -- A stage magician from Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record by performing 17 illusions in three minutes.
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000
July 29 (UPI) -- The infamous gold bikini sported by Princess Leia in 1983's "Return of the Jedi" sold for $175,000 at an auction that also featured a screen-used Y-wing model selling for $1.55 million.
Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'
July 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a few scratch-off lottery tickets "on a whim" and scored a $1 million prize.
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
July 29 (UPI) -- The owner of what might be Europe's largest collection of bedpans is trying to find them a new home after they failed to sell at auction.
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
July 29 (UPI) -- A seagull became a viral star after he was captured on video performing his favorite activity: stealing potato chips from a convenience store.
Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road
July 29 (UPI) -- A pony found wandering loose on a Delaware road Monday morning was safely reunited with his owner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'
Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement