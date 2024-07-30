Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 30 (UPI) -- A bright fireball that shot across the night sky over southern California was caught on camera, but has yet to be identified.

The security camera at Rebecca Woods' home in San Marcos, near San Diego, recorded the bright light streaking across the sky on the night of July 25.

The American Meteor Society received 34 reports of a fireball shortly after 9:20 p.m, and social media users reported spotting the object around the San Diego area, as well as in New Mexico, across the Mexican border and as far east as Texas.

One New Mexico witness reported seeing the object breaking up.

"Our camera is facing south and the object flew from west to east," Woods told NBC San Diego. "I first thought it might be a Starlink launch because this is the exact trajectory I've seen in previous launches but there was nothing scheduled."

The fireball has yet to be identified, but the most common theories include a meteor or space junk re-entering the atmosphere.