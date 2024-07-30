Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 30 (UPI) -- A hungry bear wandered into a hotel parking lot in Tennessee and opened the door of an SUV while the vehicle's owner stood on the other side.

A visitor to the Gatlinburg hotel captured video when the bruin approached the silver SUV in the parking lot and opened the passenger-side front and back doors, all while the vehicle's owner stood with the driver's side door opened.

The owner attempted to ward the bear off by honking the horn, but the animal was unfazed.

Witnesses were able to lure the bear away from the vehicle by throwing food out into the parking lot, allowing the owner and a second woman to secure the vehicle.

The bear was then seen climbing into a nearby trailer in an apparent search for more food.

Bears are a common sight in Gatlinburg and have been known to break into vehicles in the past, sometimes accidentally locking themselves inside.