July 30, 2024 / 1:00 PM

Bear opens SUV door in Tennessee hotel parking lot

By Ben Hooper
July 30 (UPI) -- A hungry bear wandered into a hotel parking lot in Tennessee and opened the door of an SUV while the vehicle's owner stood on the other side.

A visitor to the Gatlinburg hotel captured video when the bruin approached the silver SUV in the parking lot and opened the passenger-side front and back doors, all while the vehicle's owner stood with the driver's side door opened.

The owner attempted to ward the bear off by honking the horn, but the animal was unfazed.

Witnesses were able to lure the bear away from the vehicle by throwing food out into the parking lot, allowing the owner and a second woman to secure the vehicle.

The bear was then seen climbing into a nearby trailer in an apparent search for more food.

Bears are a common sight in Gatlinburg and have been known to break into vehicles in the past, sometimes accidentally locking themselves inside.

Magician performs record-breaking 17 tricks in three minutes
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Magician performs record-breaking 17 tricks in three minutes
July 30 (UPI) -- A stage magician from Malaysia broke a Guinness World Record by performing 17 illusions in three minutes.
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000
July 29 (UPI) -- The infamous gold bikini sported by Princess Leia in 1983's "Return of the Jedi" sold for $175,000 at an auction that also featured a screen-used Y-wing model selling for $1.55 million.
Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'
July 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a few scratch-off lottery tickets "on a whim" and scored a $1 million prize.
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
July 29 (UPI) -- The owner of what might be Europe's largest collection of bedpans is trying to find them a new home after they failed to sell at auction.
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store
July 29 (UPI) -- A seagull became a viral star after he was captured on video performing his favorite activity: stealing potato chips from a convenience store.
Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road
July 29 (UPI) -- A pony found wandering loose on a Delaware road Monday morning was safely reunited with his owner.
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
July 29 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old California woman born without legs broke a Guinness World Record by skateboarding in the handstand position for 19.65 seconds.
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
Odd News // 4 days ago
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
July 26 (UPI) -- Sergeant Giralde of Arizona's Mohave County Sheriff's Office was working a road construction detail on July 11 when a large bird was spotted under his patrol vehicle.
Michigan man's snack stop leads to lottery win
Odd News // 4 days ago
Michigan man's snack stop leads to lottery win
July 26 (UPI) -- A Wayne County man and his wife are celebrating a major windfall after winning a share of a $697,974 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
Australian ultramarathoner sets record for fastest crossing of Malaysia
Odd News // 4 days ago
Australian ultramarathoner sets record for fastest crossing of Malaysia
July 26 (UPI) -- Natalie Dau has set a new record for the fastest crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on foot. Dau covered over 700 kilometers from Kelantan in the north to Johor Bahru in the south in eight days and 46 minutes.
