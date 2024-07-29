Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 29, 2024 / 11:54 AM

Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 29 (UPI) -- A pony found wandering loose on a Delaware road Monday morning was safely reunited with his owner.

The New Castle County Police Department said officers found the miniature horse trotting down Lynthwaite Farm Lane, near the Village of Rocky Run in Wilmington.

Advertisement

The department posted photos of the diminutive equine on social media, and they were soon able to get in contact with the owner of the animal.

The pony, officially named Southern Star Lightning, but known affectionately as Bolt, escaped from his owner's property early Monday morning by knocking over a fence.

"We jokingly told Bolt that he might not make it into the mounted unit and should stick to his part-time job as an escape artist," police wrote on social media.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
July 29 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old California woman born without legs broke a Guinness World Record by skateboarding in the handstand position for 19.65 seconds.
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
Odd News // 3 days ago
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
July 26 (UPI) -- Sergeant Giralde of Arizona's Mohave County Sheriff's Office was working a road construction detail on July 11 when a large bird was spotted under his patrol vehicle.
Michigan man's snack stop leads to lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man's snack stop leads to lottery win
July 26 (UPI) -- A Wayne County man and his wife are celebrating a major windfall after winning a share of a $697,974 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
Australian ultramarathoner sets record for fastest crossing of Malaysia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Australian ultramarathoner sets record for fastest crossing of Malaysia
July 26 (UPI) -- Natalie Dau has set a new record for the fastest crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on foot. Dau covered over 700 kilometers from Kelantan in the north to Johor Bahru in the south in eight days and 46 minutes.
Endangered tree kangaroo peers out of mother's pouch at Zoo Miami
Odd News // 4 days ago
Endangered tree kangaroo peers out of mother's pouch at Zoo Miami
July 25 (UPI) -- A young Matschie's tree kangaroo, an endangered species native to Papua New Guinea's Huon Peninsula, has started peering out of its mother's pouch at Zoo Miami.
Couple salvages $200K lottery ticket from trash
Odd News // 4 days ago
Couple salvages $200K lottery ticket from trash
July 25 (UPI) -- In a stroke of luck that almost slipped away, a couple from South Carolina is now searching for their dream home thanks to a $200,000 win from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Man spins phone on finger 320 times to break Guinness record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Man spins phone on finger 320 times to break Guinness record
July 25 (UPI) -- Chen Xiaoqing broke the record for most spins of a mobile phone on one finger in one minute. The resident of Fuzhou, Fujian, China, spun the phone 320 times on March 9.
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
Odd News // 4 days ago
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday said it had seized illicit drugs from the same traveler twice in one week at a Seattle airport.
Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
Odd News // 4 days ago
Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
July 24 (UPI) -- A heartwarming reunion occurred in Las Vegas after a good samaritan found a dog missing for nine years.
Breaching whale tosses boat over
Odd News // 5 days ago
Breaching whale tosses boat over
July 24 (UPI) -- Fishermen caught footage of a breaching whale flipping over a boat. No one was hurt in the incident.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement