Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road

July 29 (UPI) -- A pony found wandering loose on a Delaware road Monday morning was safely reunited with his owner.

The New Castle County Police Department said officers found the miniature horse trotting down Lynthwaite Farm Lane, near the Village of Rocky Run in Wilmington.

The department posted photos of the diminutive equine on social media, and they were soon able to get in contact with the owner of the animal.

The pony, officially named Southern Star Lightning, but known affectionately as Bolt, escaped from his owner's property early Monday morning by knocking over a fence.

"We jokingly told Bolt that he might not make it into the mounted unit and should stick to his part-time job as an escape artist," police wrote on social media.