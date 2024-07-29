Trending
July 29, 2024 / 3:13 PM

Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man bought some scratch-off lottery tickets "on a whim" and scored a $1 million jackpot. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
July 29 (UPI) -- A Michigan man bought a few scratch-off lottery tickets "on a whim" and scored a $1 million prize.

The 32-year-old Sanilac County man told Michigan Lottery officials he is not a frequent player, but felt compelled to buy some tickets at the Scott's Quick Stop store on North Van Dyke Road in Marlette.

"When I stopped at the store, I bought five lottery tickets on a whim," the player recalled. "I started scratching them off when I got in my car, and when I saw the star symbol with '1MIL' underneath on my Diamond Wild Time ticket, I didn't believe it."

He said it took some effort to convince himself of the prize's authenticity.

"It wasn't until my girlfriend scanned it on the lottery app and $1 million came up on the screen that it finally hit me that I really won! It is an unbelievable feeling," he said.

The player said his winnings will go into savings for the time being.

