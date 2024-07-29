Man wins $1M after buying scratch-off lottery tickets 'on a whim'

|Advertisement
"When I stopped at the store, I bought five lottery tickets on a whim," the player recalled. "I started scratching them off when I got in my car, and when I saw the star symbol with '1MIL' underneath on my Diamond Wild Time ticket, I didn't believe it."
He said it took some effort to convince himself of the prize's authenticity.
"It wasn't until my girlfriend scanned it on the lottery app and $1 million came up on the screen that it finally hit me that I really won! It is an unbelievable feeling," he said.
The player said his winnings will go into savings for the time being.