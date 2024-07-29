Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction

British woman Mary Jacobs is trying to find a new home for her collection of 163 bedpans after they failed to sell at auction. Photo courtesy of Batemans Auctioneers & Valuers

July 29 (UPI) -- The owner of what might be Europe's largest collection of bedpans is trying to find them a new home after they failed to sell at auction. Mary Jacobs, 77, of Newmarket, England, said she started her unusual collection while helping out with rummage sales at the Newmarket Salvation Army hall in 1984. Advertisement

"I saw a slipper bed pan come in and I bought it for 50p [64 cents] and that was the start, I just wanted to collect something different," Jacobs told Suffolk News. "It snowballed from there and I found myself going round so many places to add to my collection."

Jacobs now owns 163 different bedpans and has run out of room to store them.

"I had a cupboard built to store them in my front bedroom but I'm getting older and need to clear some space. I hope they go to a good home. They're clean, washed and in fantastic condition," she said.

She attempted to offload her collection earlier this month in an auction conducted by Batemans, but the tiny toilets failed to attract bidders.

"Offered for sale in 17 group lots (varying from 6 to 12 bed pans in each) including such classics as 'The Improved Ideal bed and douche slipper' and a 'Jones Ware Relax no. 500,' we are sure there is something for everyone (who desperately needs to 'go')," the auction house said in announcing the listing.