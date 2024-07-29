Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
July 29, 2024 / 1:27 PM

Sneaky seagull steals bags of chips from convenience store

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

July 29 (UPI) -- A seagull became a viral star after he was captured on video performing his favorite activity: stealing potato chips from a convenience store.

Workers at the Central store in Wyke Regis, Dorset, England, said the bird, dubbed Steven Seagull by staff, has been sneaking in to steal bags of chips for about six years.

Advertisement

"Trying to explain to the powers that be that I've got stock loss because of a seagull -- they think it's a joke," manager Stuart Harmer told the BBC.

Harmer said Steven has managed to make off with about 30 bags of chips in the past two months. He said the bird dashes in whenever the door is open, causing headaches for staff.

"If the door's shut then he will bang his beak on the door to open it," Harmer said.

Employees posted signs at the store asking customers to "please close the door behind you to keep our resident shoplifter out!!"

Harmer said the feathered felon shows a preference for barbecue beef flavored chips, so he tried replacing their spot on the shelf with a spicy chips to see if they curbed Steven's appetite, but it was to no avail.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
Odd News // 31 minutes ago
Collection of 163 unique bedpans fails to sell at auction
July 29 (UPI) -- The owner of what might be Europe's largest collection of bedpans is trying to find them a new home after they failed to sell at auction.
Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Playful pony found prancing down Delaware road
July 29 (UPI) -- A pony found wandering loose on a Delaware road Monday morning was safely reunited with his owner.
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
July 29 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old California woman born without legs broke a Guinness World Record by skateboarding in the handstand position for 19.65 seconds.
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
Odd News // 3 days ago
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
July 26 (UPI) -- Sergeant Giralde of Arizona's Mohave County Sheriff's Office was working a road construction detail on July 11 when a large bird was spotted under his patrol vehicle.
Michigan man's snack stop leads to lottery win
Odd News // 3 days ago
Michigan man's snack stop leads to lottery win
July 26 (UPI) -- A Wayne County man and his wife are celebrating a major windfall after winning a share of a $697,974 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.
Australian ultramarathoner sets record for fastest crossing of Malaysia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Australian ultramarathoner sets record for fastest crossing of Malaysia
July 26 (UPI) -- Natalie Dau has set a new record for the fastest crossing of Peninsular Malaysia on foot. Dau covered over 700 kilometers from Kelantan in the north to Johor Bahru in the south in eight days and 46 minutes.
Endangered tree kangaroo peers out of mother's pouch at Zoo Miami
Odd News // 4 days ago
Endangered tree kangaroo peers out of mother's pouch at Zoo Miami
July 25 (UPI) -- A young Matschie's tree kangaroo, an endangered species native to Papua New Guinea's Huon Peninsula, has started peering out of its mother's pouch at Zoo Miami.
Couple salvages $200K lottery ticket from trash
Odd News // 4 days ago
Couple salvages $200K lottery ticket from trash
July 25 (UPI) -- In a stroke of luck that almost slipped away, a couple from South Carolina is now searching for their dream home thanks to a $200,000 win from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
Man spins phone on finger 320 times to break Guinness record
Odd News // 4 days ago
Man spins phone on finger 320 times to break Guinness record
July 25 (UPI) -- Chen Xiaoqing broke the record for most spins of a mobile phone on one finger in one minute. The resident of Fuzhou, Fujian, China, spun the phone 320 times on March 9.
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
Odd News // 4 days ago
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
July 24 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday said it had seized illicit drugs from the same traveler twice in one week at a Seattle airport.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Skateboarder's 19.65-second handstand breaks Guinness World Record
Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
Dog missing for 9 years reunited with owner in Las Vegas
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
Sergeant rescues distressed juvenile eagle
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
CBP officers in Seattle seize illegal drugs twice in 1 week from same traveler at same airport
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Man named Literally Anybody Else running for president
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement