July 29 (UPI) -- A seagull became a viral star after he was captured on video performing his favorite activity: stealing potato chips from a convenience store.

Workers at the Central store in Wyke Regis, Dorset, England, said the bird, dubbed Steven Seagull by staff, has been sneaking in to steal bags of chips for about six years.

"Trying to explain to the powers that be that I've got stock loss because of a seagull -- they think it's a joke," manager Stuart Harmer told the BBC.

Harmer said Steven has managed to make off with about 30 bags of chips in the past two months. He said the bird dashes in whenever the door is open, causing headaches for staff.

"If the door's shut then he will bang his beak on the door to open it," Harmer said.

Employees posted signs at the store asking customers to "please close the door behind you to keep our resident shoplifter out!!"

Harmer said the feathered felon shows a preference for barbecue beef flavored chips, so he tried replacing their spot on the shelf with a spicy chips to see if they curbed Steven's appetite, but it was to no avail.