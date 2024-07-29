Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000

|Advertisement
The costume, inspired by Frank Frazetta, was designed by Nilo Rodis-Jamero and sculpted by Richard Miller.
"When [director George Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous," Fisher told NPR in 2016. "I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight."
The auction also included a Y-wing model used on screen during the final battle of 1977's Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The model, made by Colin Cantwell, was dubbed the "TIE Killer" because it had a TIE fighter painted on its nose.
The miniature sold for $1.55 million, making it the third-most expensive Star Wars prop ever sold at auction.