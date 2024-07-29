Trending
July 29, 2024 / 3:48 PM

Carrie Fisher's 'Star Wars' gold bikini auctioned for $175,000

By Ben Hooper
The "Slave Leia" bikini worn by Carrie Fisher in "Return of the Jedi" was auctioned for $175,000. Photo courtesy of Heritage Auctions
July 29 (UPI) -- The infamous gold bikini sported by Princess Leia in 1983's Return of the Jedi sold for $175,000 at an auction that also featured a screen-used Y-wing model selling for $1.55 million.

Heritage Auctions said the July 24-25 Hollywood/Entertainment Signature Auction featured a number of Star Wars artifacts, including the "Slave Leia" bikini famously worn by Carrie Fisher when she was a prisoner in Jabba's palace.

The costume, inspired by Frank Frazetta, was designed by Nilo Rodis-Jamero and sculpted by Richard Miller.

"When [director George Lucas] showed me the outfit, I thought he was kidding and it made me very nervous," Fisher told NPR in 2016. "I had to sit very straight because I couldn't have lines on my sides, like little creases. No creases were allowed, so I had to sit very, very rigid straight."

The auction also included a Y-wing model used on screen during the final battle of 1977's Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The model, made by Colin Cantwell, was dubbed the "TIE Killer" because it had a TIE fighter painted on its nose.

The miniature sold for $1.55 million, making it the third-most expensive Star Wars prop ever sold at auction.

