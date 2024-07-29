Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

July 29 (UPI) -- A 31-year-old California woman born without legs broke a Guinness World Record by skateboarding in the handstand position for 19.65 seconds.

Kanya Sesser, a former Paralympic track athlete and lifelong skateboarder, took on the challenge in Los Angeles and successfully broke the record for the longest handstand on a skateboard in the LA3 category, which refers to an absence of both legs from above the knees.

Advertisement

Sesser, who was born in Thailand and came to the United States when she was adopted at the age of 5, told Guinness World Records that breaking the record is "one of the life-changing career moments that have happened to me."

"It's so incredible to me to make history for others to see. I have made an impact on others for the next generations to come," she said.

Sesser also has successful careers as a model and actor, appearing in TV shows including The Walking Dead and Hawaii 5-0, as well as the 2022 film Babylon.