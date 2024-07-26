Trending
Odd News
July 26, 2024 / 11:00 AM

Michigan man's snack stop leads to lottery win

By Sheri Elfman
David Constantakis and his wife won a share of a $697,974 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. Photo courtesy of Michigan Lottery
David Constantakis and his wife won a share of a $697,974 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. Photo courtesy of Michigan Lottery

July 26 (UPI) -- A Wayne County man and his wife are celebrating a major windfall after winning a share of a $697,974 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

David Constantakis, 68, and his wife were among three players who split the jackpot, each receiving $232,658. The winning numbers drawn on July 12 were 08-17-18-24-29, and Constantakis purchased his ticket during a vacation stop in Frankfort.

Constantakis bought his winning ticket at the Family Fare store located at 1002 Forest Avenue while picking up snacks for a canoe trip. After the drawing, he checked the ticket at the store and received a message to consult with the retailer.

When his wife checked the winning numbers online, she said that if their ticket had the numbers 24 and 29, they would be "sitting pretty." Confirming these numbers on their ticket, Constantakis was shocked.

Constantakis visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With the winnings, he plans to pay off his home, make charitable donations and save the remaining funds.

The jackpot was shared between players from Wayne, Macomb and Isabella counties.

